Even when Cyrell threw red wine on Martha last season the others saw fit to step in and calm them down.

“Aleks can’t see what's in front of her. If a man said the stuff about me that Ivan said about her I'd fall at his feet. And I'd lick his toes,” Mishel told the camera, sounding nothing short of desperate.

“And she can't see that and instead she's like falling for some wanker that's got a car. Like, I don't know.”

Connie also said she thought Aleks had been out with men.

Cue Aleks storming out in tears, Ivan following her and a shellshocked cast sat at the table debriefing.

But even when it transpired that all of the accusations levelled at Aleks were made because Ivan had asked Josh and Michael to tell everyone he’d slept with Aleks, no-one came to her aid.

Josh told the camera, ‘Now Ivan rang us stressed-out going, you know, this chick has done a 180, she's friend-zoned me, this is bulls**t. She's saying there is no passion, but in reality, there has been passion, for weeks.

"'If I bring it up, will you have my back?’ Yes, no dramas. you know? What he wanted us to bring up who had nothing to do with it. So I'm feeling a bit bloody used to be honest with ya.”

Despite Aleks having always refused to talk about her private life and intimacy, the entire cast still felt it right to align with accusations made by the show's only known cheater, Michael.

“Ivan’s the best con artist I’ve ever met” said Lizzie, “He said he was a good salesman.”

“I think Ivan didn’t want to look rejected,” she told Connie and Stacey.

“I thought he did it on purpose,” interjected Connie. “I thought he stitched them up on purpose so he could look like a hero for Aleks to try and win her back.”

Social media wasn’t impressed either, with viewers blowing up Twitter over the disgraceful behaviour of the cast.

