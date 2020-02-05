Married At First Sight fans have seemingly mocked Michael Pembroke for his awkward attempts to undress his TV bride, Natasha Spencer, on their wedding night. Nine Network

When Natasha asked Mikey to help her get ready for bed, he fumbled with her intricate hook-and-eye buttons on her dress, which made for entertaining viewing for fans.

“I have no idea how Mikey feels like he's the alpha male... A) he's awkward as hell b) his name is Mikey,” one person wrote on Twitter.

“Mikey is so awkward and adorable. I AM HERE FOR IT,” another person stated.

After meeting his bride at the altar, Mikey looked increasingly more awkward as Tuesday night’s episode played out, with his nerves finally taking their toll in the honeymoon suite. Nine Network

A third person added: “Is Mikey's mum going to get into bed with them?”

Mikey’s cringeworthy bedroom encounter comes after he recently confessed that, despite his muscular physique, he hasn’t always been into health and fitness.

Speaking to Men’s Health, Michael admitted that he initially hated exercising, but after being sent off to boarding school, he developed a passion for fitness.

“It definitely wasn’t something that came natural to me rather I grew into it," Michael admitted, referring to his gradual adoption of fitness and nutrition.

Michael, who grew up playing rugby, said after making a commitment to getting in shape, he slowly found his appreciation for fitness, which included several training sessions a day.

Fast forward to the present day and the 29-year-old has incorporated plenty of incidental ways of staying in shape that don’t require venturing to a gym.

"I try and do between six and eight sessions a week. They comprise of four to five weight sessions with a whole lot of variances. Then two to three cardio sessions whether that be a boxing class or Oztag with mates, sprints and running work at a park or just a HIIT session at one of the gyms I go to,” Michael said.