Of course, like all brides, Melissa is keeping her choices under wraps only posting a short clip of herself wearing one of the dresses hidden by a watermark.

It clearly wasn’t a winner anyway, as Melissa wrote, “This was my least favourite dress - still really beautiful.

“It didn’t do much for my shape and not keen on the pattern.”

In the background you can hear Melissa’s mum agree with her hesitation.

Melissa and her fiancé Bryce Ruthven announced their engagement last year, along with the revelation they were expecting twins.

In October 2021, the boys made a sudden appearance when Melissa went into labour 10 weeks early.

“We had planned to spend the weekend building the nursery and setting things up for the twins, but that all changed early Saturday morning,” Bryce said at the time.

“Even though the boys have arrived early, they’re doing really well and are getting the best care possible.”

Since then, Levi and Tate appear to be healthy and happy as Melissa posts frequent updates about their lives, including the moment they had their first taste of Vegemite just this week.

As for the wedding, Melissa has been keen to share the process of planning while keeping the plans themselves top secret.

We do know the ceremony will take place on the Mornington Peninsula and will be a low-key affair, unlike their TV nuptials.

