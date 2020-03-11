Josh told the camera, ‘Now Ivan rang us stressed-out going, you know, this chick has done a 180, she's friend-zoned me, this is bulls**t. Nine

Michael was also adamant that Aleks had confided in him that she’d been on a date with another man who was much more her type.

Needless to say, it was an explosive argument that, it transpired, was caused because Ivan had called both Josh and Michael and asked them to defend him and tell everyone he’d slept with Aleks.

Cue Aleks storming out in tears, Ivan following her and a shellshocked cast sat at the table debriefing.

Who would’ve believed there would be a time when Elizabeth Sobinoff would be the most in tune, ethical and even tempered participant on Married at First Sight? Nine

"’If I bring it up, will you have my back?’ Yes, no dramas. you know? What he wanted us to bring up who had nothing to do with it. So I'm feeling a bit bloody used to be honest with ya.”

“Ivan’s the best con artist I’ve ever met” said Lizzie, “He said he was a good salesman.”

“I think Ivan didn’t want to look rejected,” she told Connie and Stacey.

“I thought he did it on purpose,” interjected Connie. “I thought he stitched them up on purpose so he could look like a hero for Aleks to try and win her back.”

It was a take that blew Lizzie and Stacey’s mind, and probably ours too if we're honest, but nonetheless hit the nail right on the head.