But the cheeky TV star later confirmed it was just a food baby and she isn’t in fact expecting.
“Here’s to Valentine’s Day, my food baby and all the future Scorpio babies,” read the photos caption.
The controversial reality-TV star took to Instagram to celebrate Valentine’s Day and this picture has everyone talking.
Instagram
The image comes after the blonde was linked to current MAFS star Stacey Hampton's ex and father of her two children.
The 26-year-old soon-to-be lawyer says Jessika may be interested in her ex-fiancé, Shane Michael Smith.
Jess later clarified that it was indeed a food baby.
Instgram
Stacey told Hit FM Mid North Coast's Krysti and Bodge: “Jessika added my children's father, so I think she's borderline obsessed with me!”
“She's adding baby daddy on social media, and he's thinking ‘what's going on?’”
The image comes after the blonde was linked to current MAFS star Stacey Hampton's ex and father of her two children.
Supplied
Stacey shares sons Kruz, 2, and Kosta, 4, with Shane.