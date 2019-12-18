'I've probably only slept with like 14 people,' Jessika admitted to Daily Mail.

The reality star, who can say MAFS alums Dan Webb and Mick Gould made the list, also reportedly spent some intimate time with Love Island's Eden Dally and past MAFS cast members Telv Williams and Nick Furphy.

This week she was linked to Geordie Shore's Scotty T.

But if you had hopes of a festive fling with Jess, it's no dice.

The blonde bombshell is on a self-imposed sex ban.

'I'm looking forward to Christmas in Cairns with my family and I'm on a man ban. I'm staying single in 2020 and want to focus on myself and self-love,' she told the website.

Jess explained how her celebrity status has made dating difficult and at times upsetting.

'Before my love life was in the public eye, I'd go on dates, sometimes two in a week. That's what dating is. Finding out who you like.

'But now I'm constantly being sl-t-shamed, and everybody in Australia seems to think I'm a wh-re. I'm constantly getting messages from older women saying horrible things, as if they haven't been on multiple dates before,' she added.