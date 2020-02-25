Aleksandra Markovic and Ivan Sarakula may not be the most passionate couple on Married at First Sight but they have shown some romantic promise.
And, as they reunited with friends and family after four weeks of married life, we hoped to get more details. Kind of.
WATCH: MAFS Ivan’s parents ask awkward sex question during lunch
Ivan was hoping his parents would be on their best behaviour too. They weren’t. Dashed hopes all ‘round.
He has described his parents as “a little bit quirky and embarrassing” and, as we saw at the wedding, Ivan’s mum has a well of self-confidence even JLo could envy.
Ivan’s parents Michael and Joanne were joined by friends of his and Aleks' for lunch.
“Whatever they ask me I’m happy to answer it honestly and really pour my heart out” Aleks had proclaimed that morning.
“Have you cooked a meal for him yet?” Ivan’s mum Jo opened her questioning with.
“Are there some good things of your mother that you can see in her?” she asked Ivan next, gesturing to Aleks.
Then came the big one, an interestingly-worded version of the $1 million question. “Do you two find it very difficult to abstain from intimacy with each other?”
“What would you do Aleks if Ivan was reluctant?”
“Whether you have or not been intimate, do you find that assists in one’s relationships with each other?”
As not one of Joanne’s questions were answered, Ivan’s friend Ali decided to come to the rescue and asked straight up if the couple had slept together.
But there still wasn’t a definitive answer.
As Joanne put it to the camera, “Why are you going into such a venture when you like your private life to be private and yet it’s not going to be private anymore?”
