Aleksandra Markovic and Ivan Sarakula may not be the most passionate couple on Married at First Sight but they have shown some romantic promise.

And, as they reunited with friends and family after four weeks of married life, we hoped to get more details. Kind of.

WATCH: MAFS Ivan’s parents ask awkward sex question during lunch

Ivan was hoping his parents would be on their best behaviour too. They weren’t. Dashed hopes all ‘round.

He has described his parents as “a little bit quirky and embarrassing” and, as we saw at the wedding, Ivan’s mum has a well of self-confidence even JLo could envy.

Ivan’s parents Michael and Joanne were joined by friends of his and Aleks' for lunch.