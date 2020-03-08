‘I didn’t want to leave this experiment angry with Steve. I would’ve liked to have left as friends and I’m sorry it has to be like this,’ explained Mishel. Nine

‘I adore this woman to the right of me… I know what Mishel’s done for me and I’m grateful for the rest of my life,’ said Steve. ‘However, I hate the fact that we were arguing the way we did yesterday. I am extremely saddened but I have decided to leave.’

‘I didn’t want to leave this experiment angry with Steve. I would’ve liked to have left as friends and I’m sorry it has to be like this,’ explained Mishel.

‘I had a conversation with a very intelligent woman, Eva. And she said to me, ‘Mum, why are you so upset? You’re only upset for one reason, and you’re here in this experiment to learn. Leaving is exactly what you would do. Do the complete opposite.’

'I didn't want to hurt her feelings, I wanted it to develop naturally and organically,' justified Steve.

‘And she said stay. She said to me to break a pattern. And I have to listen to my daughter because she’s far more intelligent than me.’

Although the other participants clapped the decision, John had other idea.s ‘Well. That was hugely draining,’ he quipped.

When Mishel and Steve returned to the couches, they seemed back on good, friendly form.

‘Do you hate me?’ asked Mishel.

‘No, don’t be stupid,’ replied Steve, adding ‘Well, maybe a little bit.’