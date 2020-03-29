A visibly emotional KC was first to read her vows and gave us a recap of their tumultuous romance. Nine

“I'm a believer that everything happens for a reason, and maybe this experiment is the reason I came home. Walking down the aisle on our wedding day, I remember thinking, oh god, I hope he's nice.

“Then you turned around and I saw you smile from ear to ear and I instantly felt calm. Not to mention you have one of the most beautiful smiles I've ever seen.

“As we started to get to know each other, I knew we had a lot of differences but yet I always felt so connected to you. Drew, I always saw so much potential in us even when you didn't. I know you don't agree with how I've lived my life that I enjoy in my life, I can honestly say that your judgement wore me down.

“At one stage of the experiment, I became embarrassed about what I enjoyed. But I've come to realise that I should never be ashamed of what brings me happiness. Coming into this experiment, I asked for someone that loves all of me. But I didn't get all of that.

“Although I didn't like your toys, and your loud t-shirts and your judgement, I was determined to get to know you. Drew, even at times when you frustrated the crap out of me, I couldn't help to start falling for you.

"And I am falling for you. I have missed you during our time apart. I miss how we make each other laugh how you make me feel beautiful without any makeup," KC told Drew.

“I can't walk away from a man I feel so connected to. I want to try and make this work outside of the experiment. I hope that you can accept me for all that I am and I promise to be your ride-or-die in the real world and I hope you can be mine too. The end.

It was then Drew’s turn to read his vows and the initial lines left everyone -including KC – sure she was about to be dumped.



“I came into this experiment to see if I could find love in possibly the weirdest way imaginable,” he opened.

“Right now, I feel like I've gotten so much more out of this than I could've ever hoped for. I did realise that I did have a lot of walls up when it came to this experiment.

“I now know that I've been so scared to open up my heart, to potentially be hurt again. For this I feel like I owe you an apology.

“KC, from the moment I turned around at our wedding, and our eyes locked, we had a very special connection I felt a wave of comfort over me from the moment we touched.

"KC, I care about you so much. You make me so happy, and I'm not ready to say goodbye yet."

“You, KC, are a beautiful human being, but this experiment has been a roller coaster of emotions, which is why this decision, hand on heart, has been one of the biggest I've had to make. I'm concerned that our lives are so different, and we will struggle to make it work between Cairns and Sydney.

“We both have very different views on the world and how we want to live. I worry it will be next to impossible to meet in the middle. We are both strong-minded people and I don't see either of us changing anytime soon.

“You very quickly jumped to the conclusion that you wouldn't live in Cairns, which puts a lot of added pressure on me to see Sydney, the big smoke, as a place I could live.

“I love my home and although I could move for love, we just aren't there yet. What I do know, is that I'm not ready to say goodbye, just yet. You are beautiful both inside and out, and I'm so glad that the experts chose you for me.

After sharing a long, sincere hug, the couple left together.