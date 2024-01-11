Drew announced the happy news on January 11, 2024. Instagram

"It is with an overflowing heart that @samcclark and I would love to announce that our most exciting adventure has just begun! 🥰," Drew wrote.

"I honestly can’t bloody wait to be a dad and create a little family with this beautiful woman.

"Thank you for being an amazing baby mamma already! ❤️❤️❤️ Dadbod engage!"

Drew's followers took to the comments to congratulate him and applaud the creativity put into his announcement.

“This is the best baby announcement I've ever seen!" one follower wrote.

“This is the best unveil ever haha congratulations guys," another commented.

Former MAFS brides and grooms also took to the comments to congratulate him.

Lizzie Sobinoff wrote, "A massive congratulations!!!!!!!!”.

"Phenomenal news mate and huge congratulations!” Cam Merchant commented.

Steve Burley also commented saying, “Phenomenal news mate and huge congratulations!”

Samantha is also a musician, like Drew. She goes by the name Kaweyova. Drew goes by Drewboy. Instagram

Drew and Samantha have been together since February 17, 2021.

For their 2-year anniversary in 2023, Drew shared a cute video to Instagram...

"I never knew I could love something so much. Even when it hurts! What a journey it’s been!" he captioned the post.

"We’ve made it through a LOT in 2 years. But It's been worth it just to see that smile. 😍 Happy 2nd year anniversary babe Xo❤️."

Back in July 2021, Drew also shared a paragraph to Instagram describing what he thinks love is...

"I think love is giving somebody the keys to your heart, and hoping they don’t drive it off a bridge; Or dump it up some back alley once they get bored with it," he wrote.

He continued, then finished off the post saying, "Sam, you are the most beautiful thing I've ever laid eyes on."

"I’ve never been more helplessly drawn and attracted to anything in my life, and I’m so glad we decided to open our hearts up to one another again!

"Our love has been the best thing I have ever experienced so far in this existence."