MAFS star Cyrell Paule and Eden Dally in hospital ahead of baby boy's birth

But it was just an appointment to check on "his movements and heart rate".

Cyrell is due in the coming weeks - much to the excitement of MAFS and Love Island fan.

This week the pair were struggling to find a baby name and took to Instagram to get some help from their fans.

"This is our face when we can’t agree on a baby name .... Help us find a baby name .... list below ! I want a unique name, Eden wants a fighters name... all in all we’d be happy as long as it’s not a pets name," Cyrell wrote.

In December, the pair went to see their "little man for first time" in a Baby Glimpse 3D/4D Ultrasound and Cyrell said that he looks just like his father.

Cyrell wrote: "Maybe too soon to say but I'm thinking Eden. He's looking like his daddy."

The expectant mother also showed off a elephant teddy that played a recording of their son's heartbeat.

"How cute can hear the baby's heartbeat. Eden clearly enjoys playing with it," Cyrell added.

The heartwarming experience comes after the pair split in October, but got back together in early November.

Their reunion came after Insta model Nicole Shiraz claimed Eden did not want his son, but the former Love Island star said: "She has made it up and she is lying … It is a pretty low thing to do.

"I love children and I cannot wait to meet my son and be the best role model I can be. Cyrell will be an amazing mother."

Speaking exclusively to New Idea before they decided to reunite, Cyrell said: “I was desperate for our son to have a mother and a father – a happy home, a happy life.”

“Now I go into this all alone. It is devastating. It is the last thing I ever wanted. Everyone thinks this was an easy decision. It really wasn’t.”