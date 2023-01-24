Ella, 28, and Dom, 29, were featured on the latest season of MAFS and their careers have gone from strength to strength since leaving the show. Instagram

Ella Ding and Domenica Calarco

Ella, 28, and Dom, 29, were featured on the latest season of MAFS and their careers have gone from strength to strength since.

They signed a podcast deal worth $250,000 together and sold out their own merch line. Ella also starred on the British reality TV show Made in Chelsea and became an ambassador for the clothing brand Pretty Little Thing.

Dom agreed to do a mini-series with Channel 9 called Doms Debrief where she calls previous cast members and has a good old gossip about how their lives are going. She also released a clothing range with Showpo.

Olivia Frazer

Olivia Frazer, also from the latest season of MAFS, revealed how much money she made in her first few months of being on OnlyFans.

At the height of her OnlyFans, she has 7000 subscribers and made a whopping $500,000 in her first four months, more than most people make in years.

Olivia revealed in a podcast, "I don't plan on doing OnlyFans forever, but I plan on killing it while I'm still in the game."

Jessika Power

Jessika Power was featured on MAFS in 2019 and has since moved to the UK. Although she has moved country, last year she allegedly made $150,000 from personal appearances and endorsements. The star has also made well over $700,000 on OnlyFans.

Jules Robinson and Cameron Merchant

Jules Robinson, 40, and Cameron Merchant, 38, have had many successes after the series that some people even associate them more for their careers after the show than on it.

Jules has successfully built a shapewear empire and Cam is am ambassador for multiple charities. They both earn thousands per paid post on social media.

Hayley Vernon

2020 MAFS contestant Hayley previously revealed to Yahoo Lifestyle that she earnt $1.3 million on OnlyFans alongside the money she makes at a private escort service.

She charges $750 an hour for the ‘girlfriend experience’ and $950 an hour for the ‘porn star experience’.

Michael Brunelli and Martha Kalifatidis

Michael Brunelli and Martha Kalifatidis were a success story from the 2019 season of MAFS and are currently expecting their first child together.

They both host podcasts and post sponsored content on their socials and allegedly earn thousands of dollars for each paid post.