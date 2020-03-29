“No I don’t regret it. I don’t regret it one bit. Not at all,” said Connie. Nine

“No I don’t regret it. I don’t regret it one bit. Not at all,” said Connie.

“You went into the experiment actually looking for love. That was one of my biggest fights with you because I couldn’t understand how it could work,” said Rina.

“You haven’t come out of this being angry or feeling like the show’s let you down?”

Connie, defending producers of MAFS then said, “No! Because they didn’t let me down. I think the experts did an incredible job matching Jonny and I together.

“There is no one else in that experiment that could’ve been a better match for me because we are so good together.”

Connie Crayden met her mum Rina at a Yarra Valley winery and over a bottle of red, they discussed her experience of the show. Nine

Rina, never one to hold back, then let Connie know exactly what she thought of Jonethen. “After being with Jonethen for the three months and some of the things he has shown, do you really feel like you gave it 100 percent, he gave it 60?

“Do you feel like that’s someone you’d want in your life? I’ll be honest with you, Con. I don’t think Jonethen’s for you.”

But Connie wasn’t having any of it. “We’re actually compatible with one another when it comes to love, and I’ve always struggled with that.

“I’ve always struggled when it comes to men. I have low self-esteem and this was one of the best things I ever did because I’m so much more confident now.

“I found out so much about myself. I found out how strong I am as a person, how brave I am. That I’ve worthy of being loved.”

“You went into the experiment actually looking for love. That was one of my biggest fights with you because I couldn’t understand how it could work,” said Rina. Nine

That’s when we saw the mother bear come out in Rina, “At the end of it, she’s still got her self respect, she still has herself. She actually looks more confident. She’s blown me away a bit.

“It was a big thing you did. It was very courageous. Even though I was upset that you were doing it, I was still proud of you. It takes a lot to do what you’ve done… you stayed true to yourself.”

Wonders never cease.