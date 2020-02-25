Chris had invited his sister Sheri and brother James to lunch. Nine

Apparently everyone had been receiving constant updates on the state of Vanessa and Chris’ relationship.

The atmosphere was tense, so much so that James commented on it. And Sheri began asking the couple if they were attracted to each other.

“I feel very rejected,” Vanessa shared. “For me, when it comes to affection, to be like that all the time, I almost need to be dropping the L-bomb,” said born romantic Chris.

“If you’re not attracted to me, cool let’s just go,” said Vanessa. “I’ve never felt so rejected in my life.”

Then Tamara asked Chris a key – and much kinder – question, “Do you like Vanessa? She needs to know if you actually like her and you’re going to make a go of this.”

“I feel like things have just turned shit… When you sit here and start barking like this,” he said to Vanessa. “It does push me further back.”

“He’s just an unaffectionate human and it’s destroying me,” Vanessa told the camera outside. “Is he trying anything? NO! I don’t know what the f**k he thinks he’s trying.” Then Chris started crying. Nine

“He’s just an unaffectionate human and it’s destroying me,” Vanessa told the camera outside. “Is he trying anything? NO! I don’t know what the f**k he thinks he’s trying.”

Then Chris started crying.

Then he admitted that he isn’t attracted to Vanessa and has been trying to “teach” himself to be.

“I just can’t be someone that I’m not,” he told brother James.

At this point, your heart went out to Tamara’s daughter Ebony, who’d been left alone with the men at the table.

When everyone returned to the table, Chris confirmed what we all knew.

“I just can’t be someone that I’m not,” Chris told brother James. Nine

“I didn’t come here for this s**t,” he said. “I came here to find someone. Today’s outcome has given me no faith.

“If we can’t make this work and can’t understand each other. I’m done, I’m out.”

“I’m 100% out right now.”