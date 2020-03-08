Stacey Hampton has been channelling Regina George with her behaviour on Married At First Sight.
And she finally got called out by both the experts and her fellow participants on her Mean Girls behaviour at this week’s commitment ceremony.
WATCH: Stacey and Michael laugh mockingly at KC’s concerns with Drew
As KC and Drew discussed Rick-gate, Stacey and Michael were in hysterics on the sidelines.
‘Something kind of happened on the honeymoon,’ said KC as she described finding the Rock and Morty toy in Drew’s suitcase.
‘Some names were thrown at me…Super jealous, red flags. Getting called things that I’ve worked so hard on really upset me,’ explained KC getting teary.
‘The housemate thing definitely just spiralled out of control from absolutely nothing.
I think when she’d first seen the doll I didn’t even respond seriously,’ said Drew.
‘I don’t understand why everyone’s kinda laughing?’ said KC. ‘There’s alike a lot of noise over there.’
Nine
The conversation seemed to particularly tickle Michael and Stacey who could not stop laughing.
‘I don’t understand why everyone’s kinda laughing?’ said KC. ‘There’s alike a lot of noise over there.’
‘Why are you guys laughing?’ asked Cathy.
‘Is this all going on about a teddy bear?’ asked Michael.
Nine
‘What’s funny, fill us in?’ asked John, with a variation on ‘do you want to share the joke with the class?’
‘Is this all going on about a teddy bear?’ asked Michael.
‘C’mon, guys have some respect… having you guys sniggering there… let’s have some respect,’ said Mel, who was on top reasonable, mature form all night. Thank goodness.
‘Why are you guys laughing?’ asked Cathy.
Nine