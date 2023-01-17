Booka wrote on social media, “Thank you so much to everyone who came and helped make today so special”. Instagram

Booka wasn’t successful in finding love when she was featured on MAFS. She confirmed the wonderful news that she was pregnant in September last year and explained that while the mystery man was excited to become parents, they don’t plan on being together as a couple.

"Motherhood was not something I ever thought id experience. It just didn't feel like it could or would ever happen for me. My circumstances felt like they'd never be right…and to be honest they're still not 'right'. I don't think they'll ever be 'right' but my baby boy does not really give a f--- about that haha.

"Against all odds he has made himself a little home inside my belly and is growing bigger and stronger every day,” she said in a caption.

"His dad and I were very very shocked to find out that we'd made a little life by accident and that he had taken up residency in my uterus," the post continued.

"But after giving it a lot of thought we realised we wanted to be his mum and dad, even though we aren't together and have no plans to be. We're working on becoming great friends and plan to co-parent together.

"Our only goal is that our son is loved and cared for by both of us and that he grows up knowing how loved he is by his mum and dad."

Booka is due to give birth in April this year.