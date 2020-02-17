After waking up distressed over an Insta post Jonethen had made the night before, which she felt suggested he was single, Connie decided to confront Jonethen. Nine

Jonny sure does love that phone! Nine

Then, in a piece to camera she said, “He’s on his phone all the time. I feel like the third wheel in my own marriage and I’m competing with a phone.”

Jonethen’s excuse for being glued to his screen? “I’m just involved in my friend’s lives a lot.”

“He doesn’t get it, it’s like fighting with a little boy. It’s exhausting! We can’t work on creating an emotional bond together if he’s too busy on Instagram,” she told the camera, exasperated.

“So today, I have decided that I will be confiscating Johnny’s phone from him.”

“Social media doesn’t even exist, it’s not even a real thing,” Jonethen told Connie. Nine

Her plan should have come as no surprise to Jonethen, after she told the experts at commitment ceremony that she has to compete for his attention with his phone. But he was less than pleased about it.

“You think that if you take the phone away, attention is going to go onto you,” he said to her.

“There’s no contact with my friends and family. It’s all good, it’s OK. We’ll make this work,” he then said, sarcastically.

“I thought that this would have a positive effect on our relationship but after seeing how upset he just got then… I don’t know! Maybe this might backfire on me a little bit,” Connie said to camera.

Thankfully, we had a happy ending for the pair. Without the distraction of phones, Connie got them to write letters to each other.

Despite Jonethen’s proclamation that he’s “not very good at this stuff. I have the literacy levels of a three-year-old. And feelings? I’m basically a stone. You’re asking a fish to climb a tree,” the result was possibly the episode’s most romantic moment.

“We have had some obstacles, but I am here for the long haul and I want to work things out together and make you happy,” he wrote to Connie.