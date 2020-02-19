Cathy gave Mishel a run down of everything she and Luke had got up to. Nine

Against Cathy's lingerie shopping, dress ups, whips… she didn’t seem too impressed with Steve buying her pyjamas. Nine

“And I just think, ‘oh wow, why don’t we do that?” Mishel said to camera, with Steve by her side. Nine

When the episode started, we’d found them still reeling from the previous night’s row, in which Mishel said she desired more adventure in their relationship.

“We may as well go to the retirement village,” she told Steve. “At least they’d have planned activities for us,” causing Steve to storm off.

The next day, Mishel says she “feels like crap, feel like shit” as she studies her wedding ring.

Steve, stubborn as ever, is sulking in bed, arms crossed.

Then Mishel, reassured that they could talk about what happened, told the camera, “I still feel a little bit bruised, but I’m ready to move forward.” Nine

“Last night was a bit full on,” he said to camera. “It just got a bit too much for me I think. It was the heated discussion and then I lost it and it’s just not acceptable for me.”

Steve then initiates a hug with Mishel, then gives her a speech about how he’s sorry he stormed and he’s not perfect “by any stretch of the imagination.”

Mishel also apologised, which moved Steve to tears.

Is there a chance these two will get it on? We wouldn’t put money on it.