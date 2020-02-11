Channel 9

Th 48-year-old's complaints ranged from:

"These shoes hurt"

to

"I never want to do this again."

And Steve was incredibly frustrated.

"Mishel didn’t enjoy it as much as I did," he told the MAFS producers, adding that he had thought his new wife would have a great time given her penchant for extreme sports.

"I’m a bit pissed off. It was just whinge, whinge, whinge!"

"This is hurting, that’s hurting, everything was just issue, issue, issue all the time…" he complained – and the irony was not lost on fans!

"We’re here to have fun… I’m not into extreme sports, she is, [but] I’m loving it. It pisses me off."

"Just listening to her whinge, whinge, whinge all day, it does start to grate you a little bit."

But rather than just complain behind here back, the barbershop owner spoke his mind to his wife.

"I noticed, to be honest, that you didn’t enjoy it and I was a bit surprised by it, because you’ve spoken to me in previous conversations about the fact that you were into extreme sports and all that sort of stuff," he confronted the 48-year-old as they sipped mulled wine at the end of the day.

"But I just felt like today was just a lot of negativity."

Mish was shocked when Steve had several examples for her.

"Whinging about the shoes, for a start, the ski shoes... One minute you’re saying you was hot, next minute you were saying you was cold..."

But Mishel stood by her comments.

"It took an hour and a half to get here, it took an hour to just get dressed, it took me 40 minutes just to get shoes, I’m not really a fan of cold and the snow, and my knee – I’m in incredible pain…

"I just couldn’t see the fun in it."

Steve, however, sensed there was something else to Mish's feelings.

"I think I’m a pretty good judge of a situation, and I think I’m a pretty good judge of what happened today," Steve said.

"Mishel was terrible at it. That’s the only reason that’s she’s all negative, negative, negative."

Telling Steve to "shutup for a minute", Mishel let rip.

"I’d be happy for you to go and do it with someone else. But it f--king sucks that my knee is f--ked. So I’m a little bit pissed. You’re not sympathetic at all!"

Steve didn't appreciate Mishl swearing at him:

"Don’t sit there and swear at me and F at me.

"I don’t deserve to be F’ed at. There’s a way of talking to somebody without swearing at them. I don’t deserve it."

"I don’t care," Mish hit back. "Let’s just not talk, okay? Can we not talk? I actually don’t want to talk."

Fortunately, the couple turned the drama thing around, with Mishel apologising – but the blow-up doesn't bode well for the pair, who initially seemed a perfect match.

"I’m glad he pulled me up on it," Mishel said. "I’m learning a lot about myself."

"I will, in future, deliver my disappointment differently."