MAFS' camera crew loved capturing a wistful Josh this episode. Nine

“The fight happened because I was feeling jealous, I was feeling intimidated that he was speaking to Hayley.

“I felt like I was trying to look for warning signs like ‘could there be any romance sparking between him and Hayley or him and anyone he was talking to?’

“I brought it up with him. I got defence, anger and it made it just a thousand times worse.

“Josh has said to me that ‘if you have trust issues with me, I will write ‘Leave’ because I cannot be with a girl who has trust issues’ and it broke my heart that he said that.”

“I seems like he would be just willing to walk away from this when we haven’t even really started.”

On the couch at the commitment ceremony, Josh explained his version of the dinner party events. Nine

“Look at Hayley, I think she’s just a touchy person when she speaks to people,” he rationalised. “Cathy saw that from across the table and got upset about that.”

“I felt jealous, intimidated, it triggered me,” said Cathy, causing Josh to shake his head.

Explaining why it triggered her Cathy started getting visibly upset, “It’s happened to me too many times,” she said

“I addressed it with him, to let him know this was how I was feeling. To nip it in the bud and if there was anything, any red flags, I could save myself the hurt.

“I was expecting a more supportive response. A reassurance. I felt like I didn’t get that initially and it was more of a defence.”

“I was on the backfoot,” said Josh. “I was being attacked. All I was thinking was ‘I did nothing wrong tonight.

“I didn’t think Hayley overstepped any boundaries and if I did, out of respect for my wife and my mate David, I would have said something straight away.”

But the tears just kept coming for Cathy.

“I don’t want my wife to think she can’t trust me, or that I’d do that,” Josh told the experts.

“I wish you could stand in my shoes and see where I’ve come from and then you’d be like ‘yeah, I can see why she’s triggered,” Cathy told him.

In response, Josh said, “I said, if you don’t trust me then what’s the point of me being here. I’ve seen it happen, when you don’t have trust in a relationship it creates a toxic environment.”

“It was a really crap ending to what I considered was the best week, for both of us” he added.

And when Cathy admitted to expert Mel that Josh makes her feel vulnerable and scared, he finally gave her the support she’d been craving.

“It’s scary when you’re starting to like someone,” said Josh. “Love’s the best feeling in the world but it’s also the worst. No-one wants to get heartbroken, but that’s just the risk you take doing it.

“My feeling are starting to get a lot stronger for her. I’m enjoying my time with her,” he said, which put a smile back on Cathy’s face.