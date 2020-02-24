After doing a complete 180 and going from enemies to bedemies, Married at First Sight’s Hayley and David have hit a rocky patch.
WATCH: MAFS' Hayley and David have ANOTHER fight
“I tried to go to one of the other guys’ rooms last night to escape her,” explained David.
Clearly, the couple’s non-vanilla physical attraction isn’t helping smooth their communication.
“I tried to go to one of the other guys’ rooms last night to escape her,” explained David.
They both explain to the camera that they’d had what seemed like a trivial argument – they were watching a movie and Hayley wouldn’t stop talking – “David lost it and stormed out of the room.”
Then, apparently, the gloves were off.
“Go back to your dungeon you chauvinistic pig,” David had said to Hayley.
Nine
“Go back to your dungeon you chauvinistic pig,” David had said to Hayley.
In another spot of cracking editing, we get to hear details of the argument from both sides as David and Hayley both relay details to camera.
“Hayley’s Hayley and I’m over it,” said David. “I’m over these constant confrontations.”
“Hayley’s Hayley and I’m over it,” said David. “I’m over these constant confrontations.”
Nine
Apparently she’d called him a ‘sook’, ‘melodramatic’ and asked him if he wanted a tissue or a box of them.
This, it seems, is the equivalent of ‘shots fired’ in David’s book.
“Our biggest thing is communication. Our biggest letdown is communication. David is simple, right, where he doesn't get my bluntness," Hayley told the camera.