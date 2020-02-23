Cathy, Stacey and Hayley meet to debrief the dinner party.

This isn’t the start of a classic joke, it’s how we find three of our Married at First Sight heroines before the second commitment ceremony.

Cathy opens up about how her and Josh have had their “first proper argument.”

The row, which Cathy explained, caused Josh to threaten to leave, was sparked by Hayley touching his arm at the dinner party.