Cathy, Stacey and Hayley meet to debrief the dinner party.
This isn’t the start of a classic joke, it’s how we find three of our Married at First Sight heroines before the second commitment ceremony.
WATCH: MAFS' David says he can see a future with Hayley
Cathy opens up about how her and Josh have had their “first proper argument.”
The row, which Cathy explained, caused Josh to threaten to leave, was sparked by Hayley touching his arm at the dinner party.
“Was I flirting with Josh? Or was Josh flirting with me?” Hayley asked the camera.
Explaining to Hayley that in the past, she’d always look for signs that her partner has been cheating on her, it was clear Hayley and Josh’s interaction had riled her.
It was also a fight Josh had earlier described as ‘a worry’ and that had raised “a few red flags.”
“Oh no, did you think that was happening?” asked Hayley.
“I started to get threatened and jealous that he was talking to all the girls,” explained Cathy, getting tearful.
“I wouldn’t flirt with someone else’s husband anyway. I’m all about staying true to girl code. No. That’s absurd,” said Hayley.
Then we cut to Josh as he caught up with David and Jonethen for their debrief.
“I don’t feel like Hayley crossed any line and if she did, I wouldn’t disrespect my wife. I wouldn’t disrespect David who I get along with,” he said.
Later, captured by the camera alone (how much were the crew loving getting ‘wistful Josh’? Classic), we see him toying with his black Stay or Leave folder.
“Tonight is a hard decision,” he said. “I like Cathy, I get along with Cathy but If the trust isn’t there, unfortunately, the relationship isn’t there for me.”