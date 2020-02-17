You could feel the tension rising as the pair started chatting about the ceremony’s events, with Amanda saying she felt like the experts made her feel validated in how she’d been feeling – which was that Tash hadn’t been giving her any emotion or affection. Nine

Following the first commitment ceremony, they looked like they might be able to smooth things out. But within five minutes of moving into their apartment together, it was clear that this would not be a peaceful sanctuary for them.

You could feel the tension rising as they began discussing the events of the ceremony, with Amanda saying she felt like the experts had validated her feelings about Tash not showing her emotion or affection.

The comment appeared to cut Tash deep. Speaking to producers, she explained, "I just felt a little like me being honest about my feelings wasn’t really recognised as the right thing to do, which I found bizarre."

"I feel guilt that I rejected her and that I hurt her, but I’m struggling with trying to give Amanda what she wants. I don’t know why all of a sudden, I’m the bad guy."

“I didn’t feel my emotions validated at all last night,” she told her TV wife.

“I’m really glad yours were but I also validated all of your emotions. I put myself in your shoes and thought about it from your perspective. And felt guilt.”

And with that, it really kicked off.

"I just want to point something out to you," said Amanda – perhaps not realising how aggressive she sounded.

"Sometimes I can barely get a look in the eye from you. And you would find every opportunity to go and embrace people and be affectionate. And what do I get? I don’t even get a stroke on the arm from you!"

Tash began to visibly shut down while Amanda was talking.

“I gave you a hug as soon as you came in, I always ask if you’re okay…” she began.

"And so you should! I’m your partner,” Amanda hit back. “You hold back, you hold back too much. Even if we’re on the couch your leg was the opposite way to mine. I was more nestled into Luke [Eglin] behind me…

"We’re having completely different experiences…" Tash cried, looking exasperated. "I feel attacked!"

“How the hell am I meant to manifest feelings of warmth and love and affection when they’re being that aggressive?” Tash said in a piece to camera, visibly shaken.

“I walk away from situations like that because she was too aggressive for me,” she continued, sobbing. “It just reduces me to tears. I’m giving as much as I can.”

It was hardly surprising, then, when she packed her bags and moved out ­– leaving Amanda.

“I want to show her the big vivacious heart that I’ve got, but she doesn’t want it!”

For now, Tash has decided to live in a separate apartment.