Like some sort of seer Tash told the camera, “I’d like to walk in together, seeing as we’ve been making an effort to reconcile and be mature, on good terms.”

I hate to say this again but Tash, you’re out of luck.

As we enter a downward spiral, Amanda tells the camera, “I’m not fake, I don’t do fake.”

Then a producer, speaking to Tash, drops the bombshell. Amanda wants to walk in separately.

Tash took it on the chin like a champ, explaining that she “figured it was coming.”

“If I’m going to go out, I’m going to go out with a bang, and god help anyone who tries to piss me off tonight,” Amanda said, and with her dark makeup and leather outfit, we knew she meant business.

Anyway, speaking of chinning people… Once she’d entered the party alone and “took back her power” Amanda had to refrain from 'knocking' Hayley out.

Joining Amanda on the couch, Hayley began to lecture her on how to make her relationship work.

“I feel like the underdog in this situation. I feel like everyone has sided a lot with Tash,” Amanda said to camera.

“I see it differently. Have you given her the opportunity to do date days?” Hayley said.

Then, seemingly determined to wind Amanda up, she added, “I think where we differ is that I have the maturity about me to let it go. Just let it go.”

Because, as we all know, telling someone who’s angry to ‘let it go’ or ‘calm down’ always works.

“Hayley hasn’t given me the time of day since I got here so to feel this Amazon coming at me on the couch, I was ready to knock her out, but I thought, nah,” Amanda said to camera.

“A real woman doesn’t need to create a scene to get her point across.”