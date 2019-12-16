The on-off relationship between Shannon Bennett and Madeleine West appears to finally be over, with the celebrity chef recently spotted cosying up to a mystery woman. Getty

The pair were dressed casually as they walked two dogs, with the couple pausing on several occasions to lean in for a romantic kiss.

As the lovebirds sauntered along, the MasterChef regular also draped his arms around the woman’s waist.

It’s a stark contrast to ongoing reports that Shannon and his ex-partner Madeleine were considering a reunion.

Since announcing the end of their 15-year relationship in September 2018, the parents of six children have been dogged by rumours they were considering a reconciliation.

Since their split, they have been spotted on numerous occasions sharing a close and affectionate bond and have even been photographed kissing, as well as enjoying playful family outings with their brood.

In these pictures exclusive to New Idea, Shannon, 44, was spied last week sharing an intimate moment with a female companion. Supplied

But the Playing For Keeps actress recently provided a clue that their on-off relationship had finally hit the skids.

Speaking on The Kyle and Jackie O Show in October, the 39-year-old revealed the reason behind their split was due to a mismatch of ‘needs’.

“I’m a big believer that everything in life has a season … We change. We evolve,” Madeleine responded, in answer to questions about the status of her and Shannon’s relationship.

“At some point we go, ‘Well I have certain needs I want to have met and you’ve got certain needs and if the two don’t combine and cross in the middle, why fight it and be miserable?’

“I don’t think that’s fair to the children either, to see two parents that are constantly at cross-purposes.”

The couple, who began dating in 2004, but never married, share six children: Phoenix, Hendrix, Xascha, Xanthe, Xahlia and Margaux.

Shannon, who splits his time between Byron Bay and Melbourne, was seen taking a stroll around the iconic Byron Bay lighthouse walk with the unnamed blonde. Supplied

Shortly after the former couple announced their separation, they appeared to reconcile, relocating their large family to Byron Bay. Since then, Madeleine and Shannon have been frequently spotted enjoying life in the idyllic northern NSW beach town.

But a few months ago, Shannon took the first steps towards independence by moving into a prestigious six-bedroom Belongil Beach property.

Meanwhile, Madeleine has been sighted solo around town, with the Aussie actress revealing in a recent radio interview that her own love-life is non-existent.

“I am chaste at the moment, I am like a monk,” the former Neighbours star replied in answers to questions about her sex life.

The star added that she didn’t exactly have suitors knocking down her door.

“With six children? Yeah! I’ve got them lining up,” Madeleine joked.

The recent comments were in stark contrast to an interview Madeleine gave with Stellar magazine a year ago.

At that time, Madeleine said the former couple were still ‘striving to reconnect as friends and parents’.

Madeleine also revealed that their professional lives had added to the strain on their relationship.

“Having a public profile, having two high-pressure careers, having a multitude of children … it puts exponential pressures on a relationship, and cracks can form,” Madeleine admitted.

Meanwhile, the past year has been professionally fraught for Shannon. The restaurateur’s burger chain Benny Burger collapsed in October and his company, Vue Group, closed down a live music venue and was considering selling off other restaurant establishments.

The company has also been the subject of a Fair Work Ombudsman investigation into allegations of staff underpayment at flagship restaurant Vue de Monde.

Despite the professional turmoil, it appears the one thing going right for Shannon is his new relationship.

As for Madeleine? It appears she’s still waiting to find her new Mr Right.

