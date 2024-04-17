A young Mel Gibson starred as 'Max' in the first three movies. Getty

How many Mad Max movies are there?

The Mad Max franchise began in 1979 with the release of Mad Max.

It was soon followed by three sequels Mad Max 2 (released in the USA as The Road Warrior) in 1981 and Mad Max Beyond Thunderdome in 1985.

After decades of production hell, a fourth film starring Tom Hary and Charlize Theron - Mad Max: Fury Road - was released in 2015.

A fifth film - Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga - starring Anna Taylor-Joy is set to be released on May 23rd, 2024 in Australia.

Tom Hardy over the role of Max in 2015's Fury Road. Warner Bros

Is there a correct order to watch the Mad Max movies?

The director/writer/creator of all five films in the Mad Max franchise, George Miller, recommends watching the movies in the order they were released.

It is worth noting however that the standalone action-adventure Furiosa is a prequel to Mad Max: Fury Road, which rebooted the franchise after a 30-year hiatus.

Charlize Theron portayed Furiosa in Fury Road... Warner Bros

Was Mad Max filmed in Australia?

The first Max Max movie was filmed in and around Melbourne while filming moved to the outback towns of Cooper Pedy, Silverton, and Broken Hill for the two subsequent sequels.

Fury Road was due to return to these areas for filming, but due to unseasonably high amounts of rainfall, the majority of production took place in Namibia.

For Furiosa, filming returned to the outback in the towns of Silverton and Hay.

...And Anya Taylor-Joseph will portray a younger version of the character in 2024. Warner Bros

Where can I watch the Mad Max movies in Australia?

If you're looking to binge-watch all of the original Max Max movies ahead of watching Furiosa at your local cinema, you're in luck!

All three are available to stream on Apple TV+ as well as 2015's Fury Road.

Stream Mad Max on Apple TV+ from $12.99/mth, with a 7-day free trial.

SUBSCRIBE NOW.