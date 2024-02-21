Whilst they pair "soft launched" their relationship in February 2023, it is unclear when they actually started dating. Instagram

Whilst one would think representing Australia at the World Cup or being named captain of West Ham would be at the top of her list of highlights for 2023, it was actually Mackenzie's off-pitch relationship with West Ham defender Kirsty Smith that was the icing on the cake.

The lovebirds first met in July 2022, when Scottish native Kirsty transferred teams from Manchester United to West Ham.

Fast forward to February 2023, and they had made things official via Instagram in a "soft launch" where Mackenzie shared a photo of Kirsty to her account in a carousel of photos.

"Favourite person," Kirsty commented at the time.

Mackenzie and Kristy are each others biggest supporters. Instagram

After teasing their relationship to their followers in February that year, the couple began to share sweet snaps of one another to their socials, including a pre-World Cup getaway to Greece in June.

Kirsty and Mackenzie "the brick wall" Arnold. Instagram

And as the World Cup kicked off in June, Kirsty was every bit the supportive girlfriend from the sidelines, cheering on her partner as she took to the field for Australia.

"Beyond proud of you! Nothing more special than watching you play on the world stage and live your dream. No one deserves this more and there's so much more to come," Kirsty captioned a photo of Mackenzie on the pitch.

"So lucky to have you," Mackenzie commented in response.

Enjoying the sun in Vilamoura, Portugal. Instagram

Shortly after the Matildas' spectacular fourth-place finish, and before the Women's Super League kicked off in October, the soccer stars jetted off to Portugal for a "quick little recharge," as Mackenzie wrote on Instagram.

A few months later they stepped out in style at The Best FIFA Football Awards in January 2024 where Mackenzie was a finalist for the Best Keeper category which was ultimately awarded to England's Mary Earps.

"An honour to be part of such a special night and to be nominated amongst FIFA best. Big congratulations to everyone involved!" Mackenzie captioned an Instagram post.

"Proud of you," Kirsty commented. Aww!

Trading their soccer jerseys for some glamourous red carpet clothes. Getty

"30 has never looked this good! Life is so much better with you in it. Happy birthday my ❤️," Mackenzie wrote in a heartwarming tribute to her girlfriend Kirsty on her special day in January 2024.

Celebrating a special occassion. Instagram

Unlike most relationships, Mackenzie and Kirsty have the unique challenge of balancing their work together on the pitch, with their romance off the pitch.

"When you're in a team environment, you're always going to be teammates, that's just the reality of the job. But I don't think in any aspect we try and separate it, it just comes naturally," Mackenzie has previously shared with 9Honey.

In the same interview, the Gold Coast native revealed that any on-field drama "doesn't ever affect [the] relationship."

"Like any defender, if I needed to tell her something or she wanted to ask me something, it's just part of the job."

"It just comes naturally, I suppose. We can communicate how any other relationship does, it's just quite normal...we enjoy it, it's all good."

