WATCH: Billie Eilish performs in memory of artists lost this year at Oscars

Fans are outraged after Luke Perry was left out of the Oscars ' 'In Memoriam' segment, which honours screen stars who have died in the past 12 months.

Despite appearing in Once Upon a Time In... Hollywood - which won two Academy Awards - Luke, who passed away in March, aged 52, was left off the roll of honour.

As Billie Eilish performed a rendition of the Beatles' 'Yesterday', attendees clapped for Doris Day, Kirk Douglas, and many more, viewers and fans of the star were quick to point out he had been missed off the list.

"No Luke Perry in the In Memoriam?" one fan wrote on Twitter.

"He was in one of the Best Picture nominated movies..."

"He wasn't in the In Memoriam montage, but let's remember Luke Perry tonight, too," said another.

"Luke Perry wasn't in the In Memorial?? He was literally in one of the most nominated films of the night!! Disrespectful!!" tweeted another upset viewer.