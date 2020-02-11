Fans are outraged after Luke Perry was left out of the Oscars' 'In Memoriam' segment, which honours screen stars who have died in the past 12 months.
Despite appearing in Once Upon a Time In... Hollywood - which won two Academy Awards - Luke, who passed away in March, aged 52, was left off the roll of honour.
As Billie Eilish performed a rendition of the Beatles' 'Yesterday', attendees clapped forDoris Day, Kirk Douglas, and many more, viewers and fans of the star were quick to point out he had been missed off the list.
"No Luke Perry in the In Memoriam?" one fan wrote on Twitter.
"He was in one of the Best Picture nominated movies..."
"He wasn't in the In Memoriam montage, but let's remember Luke Perry tonight, too," said another.
"Luke Perry wasn't in the In Memorial?? He was literally in one of the most nominated films of the night!! Disrespectful!!" tweeted another upset viewer.
Luke was left off the Oscars 'In Memoriam' list
Getty
Last year, Brad Pitt payed his respects to his late co-star Luke.
Speaking to Esquire, Brad reflected on how starstruck he was when he walked onto the set of Once Upon a Time in... Hollywood and found himself in the presence of Luke.
Talking of the Beverly Hills 90210 star, Brad, 56, says he practically yelled: "That's Luke f**king Perry!"
Brad and Luke starred together in Once Upon a Time In... Hollywood
Getty
"We were like kids in the candy shop because I remember going to the studios and [Beverly Hills,90210] was going on and he was that icon of coolness for us as teenagers," he explained.
"It was this strange burst of excitement that I had, to be able to act with him."
"Man, he was so incredibly humble and amazing and absolutely committed. He couldn't have been a more friendly, wonderful guy to spend time with. I got to sit down and have some wonderful conversations with him," he told the publication.
Luke Perry’s final film role is in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, which also stars Leonardo DiCaprio and Margot Robbie, and took out the Oscars for Brad Pitt's performance and for its production design after receiving a total of 10 nods.