And then there were four... Instagram

Luke shared the post alongside the caption, "2023 has been quite the year! Wedding in June & A Baby in November!"

"We already have so much love in our home and can't wait to welcome our bundle of joy," he continued.

"I'm so in awe of my incredible wife! She's doing such a great job."

Fellow Home & Away stars shared their congratulatory messages in response to the news.

"Omg how fantastic! Congrats babes x," Emily Weir wrote.

The couple married in June, 2023. Ash from Candid Chaser Photography

"Wow! Luke! That’s amazing! Congratulations to you both 😍2023 really showed up! Sending all my love," Anabelle Stephenson wrote.

Other industry friends also shared their messages of support.

"Amazing, congrats to you both! 👏❤️✌️🎉," Tim Campbell wrote.