Tayla shared her emotional reaction via Instagram. Instagram

While it is typically temporary, it can be a traumatic and confronting ordeal for those who experience the condition.

So it’s no surprise Tayla sought any means possible to help speed her recovery along.

According to Perth Now, the 24-year-old began sobbing uncontrollably in a since deleted Instagram video where she discussed her decision to get Botox and how it actually made her paralysis worse.

The reality star still looks stunning. Instagram

“I should’ve listened to my gut,” she cried, before claiming she could no longer pout.

“I’m done crying, there’s nothing I can do about it now. I’m just going to accept it,” she said.

Tayla took out the $50,000 grand prize in Love Island season one with her then partner, Grant Crapp, but the poster couple have since split.

Tayla and Grant won Love Island season one. Channel Nine

In a shock twist, it was revealed Grant actually had a girlfriend outside of the show.

"He denied it when we were in the house and I just had this gut feeling to follow through with it. Once I was able to access media and read the articles, I told Grant he needed to own up, Tayla told NW.

“I finally got the answer that was the truth: he was on there to promote himself and he did have a girlfriend who was running his business while he was inside the Villa."

Tayla has since moved on with Richmond AFL star, Nathan Broad.