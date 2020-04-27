Love Island Australia star Vanessa Sierra Joli has revealed she ended up in hospital last month after attempting suicide.

The 25-year-old told The Daily Telegraph that she tried to take her own life, and was hospitalised.

She told the publication that during her time on Love Island, a number of incidents occurred and when she complained to the production team about feeling uncomfortable, she was removed from the Fijian villa.

“I was kept isolated in the beach hut overnight which is a tiny bright room with a chair and kept getting told I’d get let back to the villa for hours on end,” Vanessa told the publication.

“This didn’t happen. It felt like torture.”

The model opened up about her time on the reality show on Instagram last month, and appeared to blame the show for affecting her mental health.

“I did not suffer from depression or anxiety before Love Island. Everything in my life was going so well,” she wrote.