Love Island star Vanessa ‘attempted suicide after ordeal on show’
Caution: Trigger warning.
Love Island Australiastar Vanessa Sierra Joli has revealed she ended up in hospital last month after attempting suicide.
The 25-year-old told The Daily Telegraph that she tried to take her own life, and was hospitalised.
She told the publication that during her time on Love Island, a number of incidents occurred and when she complained to the production team about feeling uncomfortable, she was removed from the Fijian villa.
“I was kept isolated in the beach hut overnight which is a tiny bright room with a chair and kept getting told I’d get let back to the villa for hours on end,” Vanessa told the publication.
“This didn’t happen. It felt like torture.”
The model opened up about her time on the reality show on Instagram last month, and appeared to blame the show for affecting her mental health.
“I did not suffer from depression or anxiety before Love Island. Everything in my life was going so well,” she wrote.
Vanessa ended up in hospital last month after a suicide attempt.
The model says she was subjected to relentless bullying during her time on the controversial dating show.
Vanessa shared a photo to Instagram of herself last month in hospital, with a candid caption.
"I got knocked down hard... but I’m getting back up stronger than ever," she wrote.
"I have no recollection of the last 4 days except that I woke up in hospital after almost losing my life. "To everyone out there please be careful and take extra steps to protect yourself during these tough times. "Remember to never leave your loved ones on bad terms because anything can change in an instant. Thank you to my rock for being there for me and I’m forever grateful to still be here 🙏💙"