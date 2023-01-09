Jack took to Instagram to share his scary experience. Instagram

“The [pilot] had contacted different countries to divert to to get me treated. Luckily because I reacted so [quick] we didn’t need to… But I can not begin to tell you how scary that was. I told you five times I’m allergic. You gave me nuts twice. I literally could’ve died. The next person might not be so lucky.”

Initially, Jack only shared his experience with the pastries and wrote that while the situation could’ve turned deadly, his flight attendant was apologetic and shouldn’t be penalised.

“But this is the kind of situation [that] could’ve gone soooo [sic] bad. Me eating a nut in the air despite me even taking an epipen, would have caused me to have a serious shock & quite possibly die.”

WATCH: Love Island Australia’s Phoebe breaks down after Mitch 'cheats'

“We would have had to divert and land in order for me to get treated in time… @qatarairways If you do somehow find out the airhost, do not penalise him. We spoke, I educated him and we move[d] on. He’s been 10/10 before & after,” Jack wrote.

But then Jack posted again, after he was served (and ate some of) the ice cream and wrote, “To be given nuts TWICE is such a massive failure from @qatarairways.”

“Within seconds I couldn’t [breathe] properly after eating the crushed pistachio nuts beneath my vanilla ice cream. My throat closed and my tongue felt like it was swelling. I was told the vanilla ice cream was my safest option. It wasn’t. @qatarairways you have failed in so many ways.”

The Love Island star slammed Qatar Airways after he suffered an allergic reaction during his flight. Instagram

A Qatar Airways spokesperson has said in response, “Passenger health and safety is of paramount importance to Qatar Airways and we require all passengers with severe food allergies to notify the airline no less than 48 hours in advance of flying with a completed medical information form (MEDIF) as instructed on our website.”

“The airline will work with the passenger to reduce the risk of contamination but as flights are public, an allergen-free environment is not guaranteed. We are aware of an issue concerning a passenger who had a reaction to nuts on board and are investigating the incident.”