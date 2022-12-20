"I felt good leaving. I think, I honestly didn't expect to come so far going on" Nine

If you had the chance, would you still make all the same decisions? Or was there anything you wish you could have done differently?

No, I have no regrets. Every decision I made I would have made again.

What was your love Island highlight during your time in the villa?

I would say the challenges. I reckon the challenges are the best part because we all got to do stuff that we wouldn't usually do as a group. So yeah, that was really fun.

And is this the end of reality TV for you? Or would you do it again?

I think I would probably have to give myself a little bit of time before I did it again. But I don't know. It probably depends on what stage of my life I will be at. But yeah, if I was asked [to return], I'd say yes.

And the million-dollar question. Who do you think will win tomorrow night?

Austen and Claudia - I think they're very beautiful together. They are just as genuine and like everything you see [on the show]. They're so affectionate, and always together, they're very sweet and cute.

Were there any couples in the top three that you weren't expecting to be there?

Oh, I think everyone in the top three does have a connection. But, I was definitely surprised by how Callum and Mads were in the top three. Only because, the other couples have been in the Villa longer than them.

And how did you feel being an OG in the villa? Do you think it's an advantage being an OG? Or would you have preferred to be a bombshell?

I did like being there from the start. Because I feel like when you're there from the start, you've got more time to make a connection with everybody, and you've got more time for everyone to get to know you.

The big question, are you and Al still together?

So at the moment, we do still talk to each other... but we're not together.

And is there anyone in anyone else from the villa you're still in touch with?

I am in touch with everyone. We all still hang out, there's not one person I don't speak to. Even Conor!

