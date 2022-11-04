Holly has a very cheeky nature. Instagram: @hollyoakesferguson

Is there anything you refuse to do on TV?

I preferably would not like to have my bits out. I have said I won’t go slap/bang on TV, my Mum would absolutely kill me. I did say to her I will ask for forgiveness if it happens later. As long as I stay true to myself. I just have to be comfortable with myself.

What are your biggest dating icks?

I hate it when guys tell girls what to wear. If they really make it a thing that is a real turn-off. If they are unclean, I really can’t stand messy, messy boys. I’m not there to be a Mum, I’m there to be a girlfriend. Another ick, not having respect for your girl and treating them a little like a princess. I think some of those old-fashioned values should come through. I think chivalry is a huge thing.

What is your worst dating experience?

I had one boyfriend who was really controlling and he would do it in a way that was really sneaky. It was one of my first proper relationships. He was picking things apart with me. He wanted a trophy. Another guy was just like women are there for the man. Once I realised that he wasn’t for me. He was gone pretty quickly.

This blonde British beauty is sure to turn eyes! Instagram: @hollyoakesferguson

What is your physical type?

A little bit of a shadow on the chin. Eye contact is a big thing. Someone that has really sexy eyes. I like a guy with a bit of a tan. He doesn’t have to be really muscly but just someone that looks after himself. I do like a tall dark and handsome guy with 80's style hair.

Did any of your friends or family disapprove of you going on?

I think they had my reservations initially but not now. I’ve prepared them for everything. I think my Mum sees Love Island Australia as like Geordie Shore, but now she has watched it she realises it’s not like that. Love Island is a much classier version. My Dad is raring to go. He wants to have viewing parties. He is my number one fan. My brother couldn't care less.

Fitness is a passion! Instagram: @hollyoakesferguson

What are your thoughts on OnlyFans?

I think everyone should have a choice too. I wouldn’t personally but it’s not just what I want to do. I think Onlyfans is a great way for people to make money. If it works for them, then that’s fine. I think it’s up to you. It’s your body, you should be able to choose and do what you want to do with it.

Who is your reality TV crush or idol?

I was literally in love with Gary from Geordie Shore. He was my main one. I actually really really fancied Andrew of the most recent UK Love Island.

Are there any reality stars who frustrate you?

I didn’t really like Grant Crapp that much. I liked the look of him but as soon as he opened his mouth it was a turn-off.