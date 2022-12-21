Many fans were happy that Claudia and Austen won... Nine

One Twitter user wrote, “Really enjoyed the #LoveIslandAU finale. So happy my babies Claudia and Austen won. Can’t wait to follow their journey post show. ❤️🙏” while another tweeted “CLAUSTEN SUPREMACY”.

However, some were disappointed with Claustin’s win: “I wish it was Phoebe and Mitch…”

Some fans had questions for the Love Island producers; one fan Tweeted, “I'm confused as to how Callum and Maddie got to the finale…” while another wrote “Why are there eggs??!” (referring to the golden eggs Sophie Monk gave Claudia and Austen before Claudia was given the chance to steal the entire prize money for herself).

WATCH: Love Island Australia’s Phoebe breaks down after Mitch 'cheats'

And the most Tweeted about thing during the Love Island Australia finale was the lack of a Casa Amor this season.

“It’s a shame there wasn’t a Casa Amor…” one fan Tweeted.

Another wrote a lengthy list of complaints: “Dear @LoveIslandAU & @Channel9 producers, for the love of God, give us a proper love island season! None of this prerecorded months in advance crap, no fake ‘superfans’ and bring back Casa Amor and proper live voting! Please, that's all we ask! Thankyou ❤️”

Fans were outraged that Casa Amor didn't heppen this year on Love Island Australia. Nine

“I hated ex week on #LoveIslandAU Still can’t believe they replaced Casa Amor with Ex Week! Bring back Casa Amor!”

“Pre-recorded. No Casa. No public vote. The whole Super Fans thingy. The absolute worst season of #LoveIslandAU ever,” one fan shared.

Well, it looks like Love Island Australia Season 5 better have a Casa Amor otherwise the fans will NOT be happy…