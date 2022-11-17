Phoebe H was dared to lick and kiss Mitch, who's been with Phoebe S since day one of Love Island Australia. Nine

Meanwhile, Phoebe was suspicious of what Mitch was doing, so she, Claudia and Stella hid behind a wall nearby and listened in to the secret game of Truth or Dare.

Phoebe H giggled nervously and asked Mitch, “Is this going to get you in trouble?” before undoing his shirt and pants…

At this point, Phoebe emerged from hiding and saw Phoebe H taking off Micth’s belt.

Phoebe immediately stormed off and Austen asked if she was okay… She flatly said, “No”.

Once she was away from everyone else, Phoebe began crying hysterically and dropped to her knees while Stella hugged and consoled her.

Back at the scene of the crime, Phoebe H completed the dare by licking Mitch and then kissing him on the cheek.

But Mitch looked slightly shell-shocked at the whole situation and sat down with his hand over his mouth after Phoebe H is done.

Fans will have to wait until tonight to see if Mitch can work things out with Phoebe or if Love Island’s golden couple are officially done.

Although, there is a chance that Mitch was never serious about Phoebe; why else would he agree to play a saucy game of Truth or Dare in the first place?

Perhaps, he’s one of the people Holly - who was recently eliminated from Love Island Australia - was talking about when New Idea sat down for a chat with her.

Holly told us that some people on this year’s Love Island are only on the show to become famous - not to find love.

“I think people get influenced by the cameras a lot. But the truth will come out, the cream always rises to the top,” Holly said.