For those unfamiliar with these two, Josh is best known for his time on season one of Love Island Australia, his comedy sketches on Tik Tok where he posts under the handle @joshymoss, and his co-hosting role on The Handbags Podcast alongside fellow reality tv alum Michael Brunelli which spruiks “relationship and dating advice from two guys with no idea!”.

His counterpart, Flex, is an all-around icon, cementing herself as a leading social media personality in Australia. With gigs as an author, influencer, DJ, entrepreneur, and more under her belt, we sure can’t wait to see her on our screens.

In a joint post, our brand new “I’ve Got A Text” co-hosts shared their mutual excitement at the new hosting opportunity.

“Been keeping this secret for a while now but we have been BUZZING to announce our new show: I’VE GOT A TEXT WITH JOSH AND FLEX,” the post read.

“We rant, debris, unpack and gossip about all things Love Island Australia, show you exclusive content and interview special guests AND ex-Islanders.”

Fans of the dynamic duo were quick to congratulate the pair, including 2021 Love Island Australia Afterparty host Abbie Chatfield who commented “Love!!! Congrats.”

The very first episode is available for streaming now!