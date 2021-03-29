The TV WEEK Logie Awards will return on November 28, 2021. Getty

Managing Director Nine Queensland & Nine Northern NSW, Kylie Blucher, also expressed excitement about the return of the iconic Aussie event after it was called off in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic and lockdown restrictions.

“We look forward to welcoming back the TV WEEK Logie Awards to the Gold Coast in what will be a huge celebration of the Australian television industry’s resilience through some very challenging times,” she said.

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk says it’s great to welcome back the TV WEEK Logies to the Gold Coast.

“We’ve made Queensland the home of the Logies and I look forward to welcoming back the television industry for a week of events that we’ve worked with organisers to build around the awards night.”

“We can’t wait to head back to The Star Gold Coast to celebrate and honour the best in Australian TV" Supplied

TV WEEK publishers, Bauer Media (now known as Are Media), and key stakeholders in the Logie Awards announced plans to postpone the 2020 awards event in April last year, promising to hold an "epic event" in 2021.

"We have spent the last few weeks discussing with our event partners what the TV WEEK Logie Awards could look like in 2020 while adhering to Government restrictions and working around the challenges of COVID-19," said Fiona Connolly, publisher of Bauer Media's weekly titles, at the time.

"All parties agree the most positive outcome is to not hold the TV WEEK Logies, including public voting, in 2020, but to stage an even bigger event on the Gold Coast in 2021."

The 2020 TV WEEK Logies was due to be held at The Star in Queensland's Gold Coast on June 28.

In November, the awards will return to the stunning Gold Coast for a third year.

"We will postpone the TV WEEK Logie Awards for 2020 and return in 2021 with an epic event that will take into consideration the 12 months of television just past, as well as all programs that will air for the remainder of this year."