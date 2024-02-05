WATCH NOW: How to know whether or not you are an ethical true crime fan. Article continues after video.

Now entering its sixth season, the gripping crime program has shed new light on numerous crimes previously thought to be unsolvable since it begin airing in 2021.

Giving families associated with cold cases much-needed answers is driving Under Investigation host Liz Hayes to delve deeper into the past than ever before.

“[It] allows us to gather some of the best minds in the business to sit around and look at the evidence and really uncover things that should have been uncovered before,” Liz, 67, tells New Idea.

“And we are having some extraordinary results.”

Bringing closure to loved ones has always been the goal of Liz and her team.

“It is common for people to feel they’ve been forgotten or brushed aside when there are no answers, so changing that is very rewarding,” she explains.

“It’s quite often the last roll of the dice in trying to get to the bottom of [these cases], to find the truth.”





