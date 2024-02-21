The collectable figures with bobblin’ heads are back on shelves in Big W and we cannot wait to get our hands on them!

Last year, children of the 80s rejoiced with the return of Pound Puppies... this was followed by the re-release of the Dinky Diary, Furby's, and now, children who grew up in the early 2000s can't control their excitement about the return of the Littlest Pet Shop range.

Over the years, we've seen the comeback of many of our favourite toys from our childhood.

The toy franchise is a nostalgic memory for children of the early 2000s and parents with kids who grew up during this time. The toys became so popular they even transformed it into a cartoon series from 2012 to 2022.

The new range of Littlest Pet Shop is available in Big W stores across Australia and includes a series of collectible animal figurines.

Kidspot spoke to Carly, a massive fan of the show, who described how special this moment is to her.

"OMG I had a shelf full of Littlest Pet Shop collectibles and even the little houses! I used to lose my sh*t when I'd get one in a Maccas Happy Meal," she told Kidpsot.

"I actually wish I'd kept them because this just unlocked so many memories for me."

The new range includes a series of new animal figurines such as bobblehead panda, cat, axolotl, and anteater. Each pet also has a collectable card that highlights the important attributes of the animal such as its personality, breed, and rarity level.

Do you still have a hoard of collectable animal figurines with bobblin' heads in your home?

Here's how you can add to your collection and shop the newest generation of Littlest Pet Shop here in Australia!