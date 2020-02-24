Nine want the TV duo to be back together again.

It is understood negotiations are at an early stage but everyone is positive about the outcome.

“Yes, there will be a few bridges to build with who was given the boot and why, but anything is possible. Bringing Karl back just goes to prove it.”

So thrilled by the surprising back-pedal by executives, Dickie is said to have opened the doors of his multi-million-dollar Cremorne home for a lavish, celebratory party.

“Literally no-one is happier than Dickie,” says our source.

The pair are still great friends.

But as happy as the team are at the prospect of reuniting on air, the pressure is also on for them to help win the ratings war.

Last week the show’s ratings were 173,000, the lowest ratings it’s had since Karl returned to Today earlier this year with new co-host Allison Langdon. Their rivals over at Sunrise were almost 100,000 viewers ahead at 272,000.

Still desperate to save the show and their jobs, all options are now being considered throughout the network.

But for many long-term crew the answer is obvious: bring back everyone – not just Karl.

With Lisa still commuting from Sydney to film The Project in Melbourne, Nine bosses are hoping the gruelling travel commitments have taken their toll, leaving the respected journalist open to negotiations.

Nine want Lisa to return home.

“Lisa had a point to make by leaving when she left and she made that loud and clear,” says the source.

“They should have paid her what they were paying Karl. Everyone learnt a lot from her departure and they know what went wrong.”

There’s also talk of Peter Stefanovic making a comeback to Today. With Sylvia and husband Pete welcoming their baby boy, Oscar, earlier this month, working alongside one another on the same shift, at the same network, would be ideal for the new parents.

“They love working together and with Karl too, especially now that their kids will be growing up together,” the source says.