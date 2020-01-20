-
Lisa Wilkins 'not happy' about rival Chris Bath moving in on her turf
This will cause some drama!
After years of fronting Seven News and Sunday Night, Chris Bath is a well-known face, and after making her TV comeback on Network Ten, the mum of one has found great success again.
But now a source claims the newsreader has done such a great job covering the bushfires on The Project, it has apparently ruffled a few feathers.
Lisa isn't impressed!
“Lisa Wilkinson is not happy,” the source claims. “Chris Bath has been co-anchoring The Project every night from the fires and doing such a great job.”
A source claims Chris' popular interviews haven't been well received by everyone.
With viewers enjoying Chris’ informative and often emotional interviews from the frontline, Lisa may be seeing her old rival as a bit of healthy competition.
“Lisa has asked to return to The Project earlier, but they are saying no,” the source added.
