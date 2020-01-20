Lisa isn't impressed! Supplied

“Lisa Wilkinson is not happy,” the source claims. “Chris Bath has been co-anchoring The Project every night from the fires and doing such a great job.”

With viewers enjoying Chris’ informative and often emotional interviews from the frontline, Lisa may be seeing her old rival as a bit of healthy competition.

“Lisa has asked to return to The Project earlier, but they are saying no,” the source added.

