The former Olympian questioned how health staff can wear PPE all day as she struggled with her breath.
"I don't know how you do it. I can't breathe. Anyways good on you, thanks for looking after our elderly parents. Thanks."
She reiterated her gratitude in her caption and called for more pay for our healthcare workers.
"Finally able to visit my mum in her aged care facility after it was in lockdown for a month. RAT, PPE, sign forms, and we can see our ma," she explained.
"Thank you SO MUCH to all the staff, and all the carers, nurses, doctors who have to wear this get up every single day!! #morepayforournurses."
Her fans reiterated her important message in the post's comment section.
One wrote, "More pay for the support staff as well. We work just as hard to help our residents," and another, "Work in aged care, and it hard but we try to keep our residents safe and well🙂."
Lisa's post comes a couple of weeks after damning reports pointing out the dire situation aged care workers face.
The Conversation reported that more than "260,000 aged care workers are poorly paid and under-valued" as per reports.
While Lisa Curry shot to the public eye as a famous swimmer, she's now an AO recipient, a devoted wife and loving grandma, who often gets behind causes she believes in.
She often takes to social media to share pictures of her family and her grandkids, as well as many selfies with her husband, Mark Tabone.
This article first appeared on our sister site, Now to Love.