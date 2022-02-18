The former Olympian questioned how health staff can wear PPE all day as she struggled with her breath.

"I don't know how you do it. I can't breathe. Anyways good on you, thanks for looking after our elderly parents. Thanks."

She reiterated her gratitude in her caption and called for more pay for our healthcare workers.

"Finally able to visit my mum in her aged care facility after it was in lockdown for a month. RAT, PPE, sign forms, and we can see our ma," she explained.

"Thank you SO MUCH to all the staff, and all the carers, nurses, doctors who have to wear this get up every single day!! #morepayforournurses."