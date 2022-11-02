Lion keepers and NSW Police were seen looking for the five lions that escaped from their enclosure at Taronga Zoo. Nine

As of 9am, the lions have been captured and Taronga Zoo is no longer in lockdown.

A statement from Taronga Zoo said, “An emergency situation occurred this morning at Taronga Zoo when five lions were located outside of their enclosure.”

“The zoo has strict safety protocols in place for such an incident. All persons on site were moved to safe zones and there are no injuries to guests or staff. As predicted, all animals are now in their exhibit closely monitored by zoo staff. The situation seems to be at ease.”

Taronga Zoo has said that the lions have now been captured and the zoo will open today as per normal. It's still not clear how the lions escaped though. Nine

“The zoo will open as normal today. Further details will be provided when possible.”

While it hasn’t been made public knowledge yet how the lions escaped, presumably Taronga Zoo staff members must’ve figured out how the lions got out and rectified the issue, otherwise the zoo wouldn’t be opening today at 10am.

In fact, a bus filled with school kids pulled up at the zoo just after 9am and the kids were excitedly waiting outside the entrance.