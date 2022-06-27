The event will debut Lindt's world-famous Crema Gelata Ice Cream for the first time in Australia. Supplied

Located on level two of the outlet centre, the new store is a chocolate wonderland for shoppers that will also feature the mouth-watering Lindt Chocolate Drinks Bar dedicated to producing Lindt’s signature hot and cold chocolate beverages.

The new store will showcase a wide range of Lindt products at everyday competitive prices and - as DFO shoppers already know - will offer a bunch of other discounts and promotions to outlet shoppers.

Run don't walk to the new Lindt DFO Homebush store! Supplkied

“The new Lindt DFO Homebush store is the ideal destination for chocolate lovers looking for a delicious treat. We invite all Sydneysiders to come and see the team in-store and immerse themselves in a truly decadent experience,” the Lindt Australia CEO said of the new store.

“And what better way to celebrate the launch than to give our loyal customers a chance to walk away with 1kg of free Lindt chocolate and be one of the first in Australia to try our amazing Lindt Crema Gelata Ice Cream.”

Honestly, they had us at 'free chocolate'!