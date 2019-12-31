Some fans thinkg LiLo's reply is "thirsty". Instagram

This isn’t the first time Lohan has commented on a Liam related post.

In September she tried to arrange a meeting in “Sydney or Bondi” while she was filming the Aussie version of The Masked Singer.

“Why didn't we meet in Sydney or Bondi?!: Lindsay wrote on a post by E! News about the Hemsworth brothers.

The news comes days after confirmation that Liam and his ex Miley Cyrus have settled details of their divorce.

This isn't the first time the actress has tried to get Liam's attention. Getty

TMZ reports that the Wrecking Ball singer and her Hunger Games ex husband have divided their assets.

According to the gossip website, the former couples property has been divided and 27-year-old Cyrus will keep the animals.

The pair called it quits back in August 2019 after just seven months of marriage, with Hemsworth cited "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for the split.

Liam is in the process of finalising his divorce with singer, Miley Cyrus. Instagram

"Liam and Miley have agreed to separate at this time," A rep for Cyrus revealed. "Ever-evolving, changing as partners and individuals, they have decided this is what's best while they both focus on themselves and careers. They still remain dedicated parents to all of their animals they share while lovingly taking this time apart. Please respect their process and privacy."