Instagram

Earlier this year the actor discussed his struggle with mental health after a devastating and high-profile cat-fishing case which led to a woman committing suicide.

Last year an old pal of Lincoln's took her own life after Melbourne woman Lydia Abdelmalek, 29, used Lincoln's profile to catfish seven people for years.

"For the first time in my life, I was saying to those closest to me that I felt like I was going through depression. Or to put it another way, I felt broken", Lincoln told Men's Health at the time.

Lydia Abdelmalek has been charged on six counts for her elaborate and devastating catfish scam. social media

If you, or someone you love needs support and information about suicide prevention, contact Lifeline on 13 11 14.