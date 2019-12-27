Lincoln Lewis speaks out about his struggles with mental health
An important topic.
Former Home and Away star Lincoln Lewis has discussed the importance of mental health in a new online post.
The 32-year-old penned a new blog post for the 2020 Mentality Project where he opened up about his personal mental health struggles.
WATCH: Lincoln Lewis opens up about being a loving uncle
The blog reads: “I'm a naturally bubbly & energetic person who has always loved everything about life, being around people, being outside, running around etc.
The blog continued: “So whenever I have my quiet or bad days they can be easily picked up by those who know me.
“That was the main trouble when my once bad days had become an everyday thing – because I'd chosen not to confront what was weighing me down mentally, which then trickled into my emotional state and then finally, my physical state.”