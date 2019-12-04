'I’m not answering that question. My rule is not talking about my personal life,' the 22-year-old laughed.

And it seems the Atlanta-based actress is on the same page as Liam, 29, when it comes to chasing fame.

'As a model or as an actor when you are successful in those industries, fame eventually becomes a part of it and so I just see it as being part of the job,' she told the publication.

'But it’s never been something that I’ve outwardly pursued.'

Just weeks after Liam's August split from wife Miley Cyrus, he was spotted out and about with Maddison in New York.

According to reports, he only learned of his marriage breakdown after photographs of Miley holidaying in Italy with Caitlyn Jenner's former daughter-in-law, Kaitlynn Carter emerged.

As for Liam's famous family, they sound reassured that Maddison will take care of the youngest Hemsworth.

'My brother-in-law, well… after a relationship that you've dedicated ten years to, he's a little bit down, but he's coping well, he's a strong boy and he deserves the best,' Chris Hemsworth's wife, actress Elsa Pataky told Hola! magazine.

'I think he deserves much better,' the 43-year-old added.

On Liam's relationship with Chris, Elsa said, 'You always find support in your family, and he's joined at the hip with [Chris], who has been there to give all the strength he needed.'