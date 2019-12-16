Meanwhile, Miley and Liam's divorce is turning nasty. The exes, who were married in December 2018, are now moving through the divorce process, which could see them reunite at a status conference at the Stanley Mosk courthouse, California, on January 21.
"It's sure to get interesting," a source told US publication Life & Style.
"Miley and Liam haven't really spoken since they called it quits and the tension has been brewing."
Adding that Liam “still holds a grudge” against Miley for “flaunting her fling” with Kaitlynn Carter before the split was even announced.