Liam and Gabriella were first linked in 2019 Getty

Liam and Gabriella where seen together sharing a kiss in Byron Bay in 2022. Since then the two have been mostly inseparable, holidaying in Malibu and dining out in Beverly Hills.

When the pandemic hit, Liam told PEOPLE he was quarantining with Gabriella on Phillip Island, Australia.

"It's just a very mellow area where I grew up," he said.

"It's quiet and it's a beautiful spot. I'm able to see the ocean from my house."

According a source the couple had Liam’s parents blessing, believing she was a better match then his previous partner.

“Craig and Leonie adore Gabriella,” the source told In Touch, “[They] think she’s a much better fit for their son than Miley.”

Things appeared to be pretty serious between the pair, Gabriella was regularly spotted at Hemsworth family events including a snow holiday as recently as December last year.

Gabriella posted a photograph of Liam on his birthday Instagram

In January, Gabriella posted a shirtless picture of Liam in celebration of his birthday but the last time they were seen together was in February 2022.

So far neither party has spoken out about the split.

WATCH BELOW: Liam Hemsworth on the intense fights he and Chris Hemsworth had in their childhood